Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 01:56 PM

Vietnam Starts Third-Phase Trials of Its Nano Covax Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Reports

The third-phase trials of the Nano Covax vaccine against the coronavirus have kicked off in Vietnam, the state-run VNA news agency reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The third-phase trials of the Nano Covax vaccine against the coronavirus have kicked off in Vietnam, the state-run VNA news agency reports.

About 880 doses have been administered to volunteers under the coordination of the Hanoi-based Vietnam Military Medical University in the northern region of Vietnam, while around 120 shots were given to volunteers in the south, under the coordination of the Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City.

According to VNA, Vietnam plans to administer the Nano Covax vaccine to another group of 12,000 volunteers in the near future, while data on the vaccine's safety and effectiveness will be available by mid-September.

The first and second phase trials Vietnam's first vaccine against COVID-19, developed by the Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC, were held starting from December 2020 and February 2021, respectively. The demonstrated good immunity results among volunteers, according to VNA.

