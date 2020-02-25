UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam Surgeons Complete 1st Ever Successful Hand Transplant From Living Donor - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 12:53 PM

Vietnam Surgeons Complete 1st Ever Successful Hand Transplant From Living Donor - Reports

The world's first hand wrist transplant operation from a living donor was successfully carried out by military surgeons at Hospital No. 108 in Hanoi, Vietnamese news portal VNExpress reported on Tuesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The world's first hand wrist transplant operation from a living donor was successfully carried out by military surgeons at Hospital No. 108 in Hanoi, Vietnamese news portal VNExpress reported on Tuesday.

The operation was performed on January 21 on a patient injured in an industrial accident in 2016, the publication said. Within a month after the operation, a new wrist of the patient's left hand was successfully taken, it said.

The wrist was transplanted from another patient who severely damaged his left elbow in an industrial accident. After three weeks of attempts to save the patient's arm, the doctors decided to amputate it due to worsening gangrene.

However, the patient's wrist was unaffected by the gangrene, so the doctors negotiated with the patient and his family to obtain consent for donation.

The transplant operation lasted 8 hours, the hospital's deputy head and chief surgeon Nguyen The Hoang, who acted as lead surgeon, told the portal.

"Hand transplantation is generally fraught with many difficulties due to the complex structure of the human hand, and in this case, we had to take measures to prevent secondary infection with gangrene, as the donor's arm was infected in the elbow," he said, as quoted by the news portal.

He added that the fact the muscle tissue of the recipient's arm had not been used for almost four years presented a serious challenge.

Related Topics

Accident Injured World Lead Hanoi January 2016 Family From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

&#039;Forecasting Healthy Futures&#039; initiative ..

11 minutes ago

Mehwish happy over progress work at Karachi Airpor ..

15 minutes ago

Erdogan says two Turkish troops killed in Libya

9 minutes ago

Non-functional traffic signals in capital causing ..

8 minutes ago

Over 400 teams to take part in the 2020 Corporate ..

19 minutes ago

Former City Mayor of Karachi Naimatullah Khan pass ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.