Vietnamese President Interested in Launching Sputnik V Production - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he is interested in increasing deliveries of Russian vaccines and launching Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine production in his country, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"At the Vietnamese side's initiative, a phone conversation was held ... Nguyen Xuan Phuc thanked for Russia's assistance in the fight against the spreading of the coronavirus infection and expressed interest in increasing deliveries of Russian vaccines and launching Sputnik V production in Vietnam," the Kremlin said in a statement.