Southern Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC), the country's current COVID-19 epicenter, on Friday started administering China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine among its Vietnamese citizens

HANOI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) --:Southern Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC), the country's current COVID-19 epicenter, on Friday started administering China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine among its Vietnamese citizens.

The move is part of the efforts to achieve the target of fully vaccinating 70 percent of the city's adult population by the end of August, local newspaper Tien Phong quoted Nguyen Hoai Nam, deputy head of the municipal health department, as reporting.

On July 31, HCMC received 1 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from sponsors, which had been evaluated by Vietnam's Ministry of Health as in good condition with assured quality, Nam said, adding that his department has started distributing Sinopharm vaccines to inoculation sites.

The southern city is currently speeding up its vaccination campaign with 200,000 to 250,000 doses administered each day, according to the local health department.