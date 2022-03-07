(@FahadShabbir)

The daily COVID-19 tally in Vietnam surged to a new high of 142,136 cases on Sunday, an increase of 10,319 cases from the previous record set on Saturday, according to its Ministry of Health

HANOI, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) --:The daily COVID-19 tally in Vietnam surged to a new high of 142,136 cases on Sunday, an increase of 10,319 cases from the previous record set on Saturday, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new infections, logged in 61 localities nationwide, included 142,128 domestically transmitted and eight imported.

Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the epidemic hotspot with 29,578 cases reported on Sunday, also its new daily record, followed by the northern Bac Ninh province with 8,355 cases, and the central Nghe An province with 7,579 cases.

On the same day, health authorities also documented 60,044 COVID-19 cases detected earlier in the northern provinces of Bac Giang and Hoa Binh.

The infections brought the total tally to 4,434,700 cases with 40,813 deaths. Nationwide, as many as 2,681,447 COVID-19 patients, or 60 percent of the infections, have so far recovered.