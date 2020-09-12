Viral infections increase risk of having a heart stroke among Kids: Expert

Medical expert Saturday suggested that media awareness and early treatment were the best method for preventing seasonal diseases at bay during the months of September, October and November as the number of seasonal viral infections like influenza can lead to heart failure problems in Children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Medical expert Saturday suggested that media awareness and early treatment were the best method for preventing seasonal diseases at bay during the months of September, October and November as the number of seasonal viral infections like influenza can lead to heart failure problems in Children.

Talking to a private news channel , Child specialist Dr Usman Rasheed stressed that parents must brace themselves and keep an eye on their young ones, because the flu season has arrived, adding, a few early precautionary measures can make your child stay away from hospitals that have already started receiving a large number of child patients of respiratory problems.

He explained that many parents are not aware that influenza can also cause damage to the brain, heart, kidneys and muscles. It is unclear why these complications occur in some children and not others, but they can be severe.

Viral infections like the flu also put added stress on your body, which can affect your blood pressure, heart rate, and overall heart function. That can raise your odds of having a heart attack or stroke, he said.

Influenza outbreaks happen every year, usually between September to November . Because influenza viruses change often from year to year people don't stay immune for very long.

That's why people specially kids can catch the flu more than once, he added.

Parents should seek medical attention if their child has difficulty breathing, vomiting and refusing to drink is more sleepy than normal has pain that doesn't get better with simple pain relief medication, he added.

We have recorded slightly more cases of child heart attacks, as there is a tendency of blood clotting during the season, he said, adding, parents must avoid junk and unhygienic foods during this season.

He explained parents should not involve in self-medication practice, adding that antibiotic should not be used in any viral disease and people should get treatment from qualified doctors only.

Like hearts in adults, a child's heart may also develop pump failure in winter season due to seasonal diseases, he added.

"The body temperature depends on a healthy lifestyle," he said, stressing the need for a balanced died and regular exercise, avoiding fatty and oily food, and eating fruits and vegetables.

Viruses are spread even more easily when children are in school and in close contact with each other, typically through respiratory droplets in the air and on hands.

Keeping children with congenital heart disease healthy is vital to their long-term survival and quality of life, he emphasized.