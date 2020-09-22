UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virtual Clinical Trial Of Covid Vaccine Inaugurated At NCOC

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 01:26 PM

Virtual Clinical Trial of Covid vaccine inaugurated at NCOC



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine CanSino (phase III) was inaugurated at National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday.

The virtual launching ceremony was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Executive Director National Institute of Health, Chinese delegation and others.

The phase I and II trials had already been held at China.And third phase trial was being held in Pakistan, which was a great achievement in country's history.

Speaking on the occasion Executive Director, National Institute of Health (NIH) Maj Gen Aamir Ikram said the services of around 8,000 adult volunteers have been hired for clinical trial.

The trials would be carried out Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Faisal said the trial will help strengthening our indigenous capabilities.

Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umer expressed his jubilation over the start of trial and presentedSouvenirs to Chinese.

