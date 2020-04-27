UrduPoint.com
Virus Cases Top 15,400, Deaths Over 200 In Israel

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 02:28 PM

Israel has more than 15,400 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with over 200 fatalities, authorities said Monday

JERUSALEM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Israel has more than 15,400 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with over 200 fatalities, authorities said Monday.

The country's Ministry of Health said the death toll rose to 202 after one more COVID-19 patient died over the past 24 hours.

It said that 23 new cases, the lowest number of daily infections recorded in recent weeks, raised the overall count to 15,466, with 129 patients in critical condition.

The number of patients who have recovered and been discharged from hospitals stands at 6,796, according to the ministry.

Tel Aviv, in late February, started barring travelers arriving from virus hotspots except those with Israeli residency, gradually extending restrictions to a near-total air travel ban.

It also closed all educational institutions and prohibited citizens from leaving their homes except to go to the supermarket, pharmacy or hospital.

The past few days have seen a slowdown in new confirmed cases, and hence, the country has begun easing movement restrictions.

Last week, the Cabinet approved several measures, including the reopening of saloons, schools for children with special educational needs and a resumption of small scale prayer gatherings.

Social distancing rules, however, remain in place with wearing face masks in public being mandatory.

