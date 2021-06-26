Virus causing COVID-19 can find alternate route to infect cells: study

Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have found that a single mutation gives SARS-CoV-2 the ability to enter cells through another route -- one that does not require ACE2

CHICAGO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) --:Researchers at Washington University school of Medicine in St. Louis have found that a single mutation gives SARS-CoV-2 the ability to enter cells through another route -- one that does not require ACE2.

To find more relevant cells capable of growing SARS-CoV-2, the researchers screened a panel of 10 lung and head-and-neck cell lines, and discovered that the virus they were using for experiments had picked up a mutation. The virus had originally been obtained from a person in Washington state with COVID-19, but as it was grown over time in the laboratory, it had acquired a mutation that led to a change of a single amino acid at position 484 in the virus's spike protein.

SARS-CoV-2 uses spike to attach to ACE2, and position 484 is a hot spot for mutations. A variety of mutations at the same position have been found in viral variants from people and mice, and in virus grown in the lab. The Alpha and Beta variants of concern have mutations at position 484, although those mutations are different.