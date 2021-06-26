UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Causing COVID-19 Can Find Alternate Route To Infect Cells: Study

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 01:27 PM

Virus causing COVID-19 can find alternate route to infect cells: study

Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have found that a single mutation gives SARS-CoV-2 the ability to enter cells through another route -- one that does not require ACE2

CHICAGO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) --:Researchers at Washington University school of Medicine in St. Louis have found that a single mutation gives SARS-CoV-2 the ability to enter cells through another route -- one that does not require ACE2.

To find more relevant cells capable of growing SARS-CoV-2, the researchers screened a panel of 10 lung and head-and-neck cell lines, and discovered that the virus they were using for experiments had picked up a mutation. The virus had originally been obtained from a person in Washington state with COVID-19, but as it was grown over time in the laboratory, it had acquired a mutation that led to a change of a single amino acid at position 484 in the virus's spike protein.

SARS-CoV-2 uses spike to attach to ACE2, and position 484 is a hot spot for mutations. A variety of mutations at the same position have been found in viral variants from people and mice, and in virus grown in the lab. The Alpha and Beta variants of concern have mutations at position 484, although those mutations are different.

Related Topics

Washington Same St. Louis From

Recent Stories

Oil prices rise amid demand optimism

1 minute ago

Mexico completes vaccination against COVID-19 in B ..

1 minute ago

WHO roots for digital payments to boost Africa's w ..

1 minute ago

KP Food Safety Authority cracks down on mafia in N ..

1 minute ago

Colombian leader says helicopter hit by gunfire ne ..

2 minutes ago

Maradona psychiatrist denies blame in star's death ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.