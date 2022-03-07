UrduPoint.com

Virus Claims 6 More Lives, 223 New Cases Detected In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2022 | 05:17 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Monday said that six more patients lost their lives to novel coronavirus, while 223 new cases were reported in various parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here, he said that 146 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 21 in Rawalpindi, 15 in Multan, seven in Faisalabad, five in Sahiwal, four each in Sialkot, Sargodha and Chiniot and three in Gujranwala.

The secretary said that death toll had reached 13,525 so far and the total cases were recorded at 502,889 and recoveries at 484,152.

He said that currently 5,212 patients were under treatment in different hospitals, adding that the Health Department conducted 17,405 tests for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, and 10.

213 million tests had so far been conducted.

Baloch said the overall rate of Covid-19 incidence in the province stood at 1.3 per cent during the last 24 hours, adding that in Lahore 3.5 per cent, Rawalpindi 1pc , Faisalabad 0.8pc, Multan 3pc and Gujranwala 0.3pc.

About the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, the P&SHD secretary said that people over 12 years of age should get themselves vaccinated immediately, adding that in such pandemic conditions, vaccination was the only and effective treatment against corona.

>