Virus Curbs Return As New Cluster Grows In Australia's Melbourne

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 02:44 PM

Virus curbs return as new cluster grows in Australia's Melbourne

Coronavirus restrictions were reimposed in Melbourne on Tuesday as a new cluster of infections in Australia's second-largest city has grown to nine

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) : Coronavirus restrictions were reimposed in Melbourne on Tuesday as a new cluster of infections in Australia's second-largest city has grown to nine.

Private gatherings at homes will be limited to five visitors per day and public gatherings will be limited to 30 people, according to a statement by James Merlino, the acting premier of the southeastern Victoria state.

Everyone aged 12 and above will now need to wear face masks indoors unless an exemption applies, the statement said.

The restrictions will be in place at least until June 4.

Victoria lifted all COVID-19 restrictions, including wearing masks, in March after there were no active cases in the state for three months.

"These additional measures are about keeping Victorians safe while our coronavirus detectives work to track down any additional cases and stamp out the spread of this deadly virus," Merlino said.

The government of New Zealand has moved swiftly to halt quarantine-free travel with Victoria.

"The pause � will be in place for 72 hours initially � [and] will be under constant review," Chris Hipkins, the country's COVID-19 response minister, said in a statement.

Australia has so far reported 30,029 cases with 910 deaths since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

