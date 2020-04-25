UrduPoint.com
Virus Death Toll In Europe Tops 120,000: AFP Tally

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 05:31 PM

The new coronavirus has killed more than 120,00 people in Europe with more than three quarters of those fatalities in Italy, France, Spain and Britain, according to an AFP tally on Saturday 1100 GMT using official figures

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :The new coronavirus has killed more than 120,00 people in Europe with more than three quarters of those fatalities in Italy, France, Spain and Britain, according to an AFP tally on Saturday 1100 GMT using official figures.

With 120,140 deaths and 1,344,172 cases, Europe is the continent hardest hit by the pandemic that emerged late last year.

Italy has the most deaths with 25,969 followed by Spain with 22,902, France with 22,245 and Britain with 19,506.

