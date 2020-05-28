UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Death Toll In Europe Tops 175,000: AFP Tally

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 02:18 PM

Virus death toll in Europe tops 175,000: AFP tally

The coronavirus death toll in Europe crossed 1750,000 on Thursday, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 08h10 GMT

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The coronavirus death toll in Europe crossed 1750,000 on Thursday, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 08h10 GMT.

With 175,011 dead from 2,084,058 cases, Europe has suffered more than other continents from COVID-19 infections.

Britain has registered 37,460 dead, Italy 33,072, France 28,596 and Spain 27,118.

The global number of fatalities has reached at least 355,548.

Related Topics

Dead Europe France Spain Italy From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Most markets cheered by reopening moves, Hong Kong ..

2 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan announces office timings

2 minutes ago

Australian Scientists Doubt Study That Prompted WH ..

3 minutes ago

Struggling Nissan reports heavy losses, cuts produ ..

3 minutes ago

Govt announces budget for 2020-21 with a focus on ..

3 minutes ago

PM to address an event being organized by Canadian ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.