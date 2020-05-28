Virus death toll in Europe tops 175,000: AFP tally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The coronavirus death toll in Europe crossed 175,000 on Thursday, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 08h10 GMT

With 175,011 dead from 2,084,058 cases, Europe has suffered more than other continents from COVID-19 infections.

Britain has registered 37,460 dead, Italy 33,072, France 28,596 and Spain 27,118.

The global number of fatalities has reached at least 355,548.