Virus hammers plunging world economy but South Korea turns corner

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :A day without a new coronavirus case in South Korea and a potential breakthrough in the hunt for a better treatment spurred optimism on Thursday, but catastrophic European figures underlined how much damage the epidemic has already done the global economy.

World financial markets picked up a little on the news on the medical and public health fronts, but deaths continued to mount across much of the world and some of the biggest economies are facing perhaps the most severe recession of the modern era.

Thursday brought stark official figures from Europe, where the locked-down EU economy was estimated to have shrunk by 3.5 percent in the first quarter, Germany's jobless total soared to 2.

6 million in April from 2.3 million the month before and France confirmed that it had officially plunged into recession.

The European Union's commissioner for the economy, Paolo Gentiloni, dubbed the situation "an economic shock without precedent in modern times" and official agency Eurostat said the first quarter contraction in the bloc's output was the most severe since its statistical series began in 1995.

Germany "will experience the worst recession in the history of the Federal republic" -- founded in 1949 four years after World War II left the continent shattered and divided -- Economy Minister Peter Altmaier warned, predicting that Europe's biggest economy would shrink by a record 6.3 percent.