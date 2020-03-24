UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus-hit Wuhan To Lift Outbound Travel Restrictions On April 8

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 12:56 PM

Virus-hit Wuhan to lift outbound travel restrictions on April 8

Wuhan, the Chinese city hardest hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak, will lift outbound travel restrictions from April 8 after over two months of lockdown, local authorities said Tuesday

WUHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Wuhan, the Chinese city hardest hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak, will lift outbound travel restrictions from April 8 after over two months of lockdown, local authorities said Tuesday.

People in Wuhan will be allowed to leave the city and Hubei Province, where Wuhan is the capital, if they hold a green health code, meaning no contact with any infected or suspected COVID-19 cases, according to a circular issued by the provincial COVID-19 control headquarters.

Other areas in Hubei will lift outbound transportation restrictions from March 25, the circular said.

On Jan. 23, Wuhan declared unprecedented traffic restrictions, including suspending the city's public transport and all outbound flights and trains, in an attempt to contain the epidemic within its territory.

Related Topics

China Traffic Wuhan March April All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lockdown announced in Azad Kashmir in fight agains ..

1 minute ago

All Russian Tourists to Return Home by March 31 - ..

56 seconds ago

NYC becomes new COVID-19 epicenter, U.S. first lad ..

3 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Qalandar Kha ..

3 minutes ago

S.Korea to double emergency corporate funding pack ..

3 minutes ago

Venezuela Receives 10,000 Coronavirus Test Kits Fr ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.