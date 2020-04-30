UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Lockdown Measures Hammer EU Economy

Sumaira FH 31 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 03:15 PM

Virus lockdown measures hammer EU economy

The EU economy shrank by 3.5 percent in the first quarter, official data showed Thursday, the first major indication of the devastation facing the bloc as a result of coronavirus

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ):The EU economy shrank by 3.5 percent in the first quarter, official data showed Thursday, the first major indication of the devastation facing the bloc as a result of coronavirus.

As lockdown measures imposed from March began to bite, the eurozone suffered an even bigger contraction, of 3.8 percent, in the first three months of the year, the EU's official statistics agency Eurostat said.

Countries across the EU have drastically curtailed everyday life, and economic activity, in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 135,000 people across Europe.

Eurostat said it was the sharpest quarter-on-quarter drop in gross domestic product since it began compiling the figures in 1995.

Compared with the same period last year, GDP was down 2.7 percent across the EU and 3.3 percent in the 19-member single currency zone -- the biggest declines since the height of the global financial crisis in 2009.

There was more bad news on the inflation front, with consumer prices rising by just 0.4 percent in April compared with 0.7 percent the previous month, driven by the collapse in energy prices.

The European Central Bank calculates that inflation rates of close to but just below 2.0 percent over the medium term are conducive to sustainable economic growth.

The grim EU figures came amid a litany of national woe around the bloc.

France officially fell into recession on Thursday, announcing a staggering 5.8-percent contraction in the first quarter -- the worst performance since the national statistics agency began recording data in 1949.

In Spain -- the eurozone's fourth-largest economy and one of the worst-affected countries by the virus -- GDP shrank by 5.2 percent. Even normally stable Germany, Europe's economic engine room, had its share of misery on Thursday as the jobless total soared from 2.3 million in March to 2.6 million in April.

Related Topics

Europe Bank Germany Same Spain March April From Share Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian, Italian Military Disinfect 4 Medical Faci ..

18 minutes ago

US Federal Gov't Orders 100,000 More Body Bags for ..

18 minutes ago

DC directs for immediate spray to eliminate locus ..

18 minutes ago

Garment industry receiving inquires about PPEs pro ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority( PE ..

18 minutes ago

9 commercial buildings issued NOCs

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.