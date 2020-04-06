UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus-stricken Cruise Ship Docks Near Sydney

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 02:06 PM

Virus-stricken cruise ship docks near Sydney

A cruise ship that has accounted for a quarter of all COVID-19 deaths in Australia was allowed to dock near Sydney on Monday after 200 crew members began exhibiting coronavirus symptoms

Port Kembla, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :A cruise ship that has accounted for a quarter of all COVID-19 deaths in Australia was allowed to dock near Sydney on Monday after 200 crew members began exhibiting coronavirus symptoms.

The Ruby Princess berthed at Port Kembla, some 80 kilometres (50 miles) south of Sydney, after weeks stranded at sea to allow doctors to assess sick crew members and take the most serious cases ashore for medical treatment.

The government last month allowed 2,700 passengers to walk off the Carnival Australia-owned vessel and return to their homes around the country -- despite a ban on cruise ships docking in Australia being announced just days earlier.

Hundreds of passengers were later diagnosed with coronavirus and at least 10 have died, accounting for a quarter of Australia's death toll of 40. The country has recorded almost 6,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

New South Wales police said the ship could remain at the port for up to 10 days to restock and refuel before departing Australian waters, but the crew would not be allowed to disembark unless it was an emergency.

"The berthing will be conducted under strict health and biosecurity guidelines and will not pose a risk to employees at the port or the broader community," police said in a statement.

Several crew members have already been taken to hospital in recent days.

Police have launched a criminal investigation into Carnival Australia over the circumstances that led to thousands of passengers disembarking in mid-March despite some exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

Police commissioner Mick Fuller said there were "unanswered questions" over whether Carnival had been transparent about passenger health and possibly breached biosecurity laws.

Related Topics

Police Australia Died Sydney Wales Criminals All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China's men's football team ends quarantine after ..

4 minutes ago

Mexican President Announces Pay Cuts of Top Govern ..

5 minutes ago

Edhi provides free treatment to 7983 patients

5 minutes ago

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance (ADCF) Asim ..

5 minutes ago

Japan offers assistance, expertise to Pakistan

5 minutes ago

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) promotes innovati ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.