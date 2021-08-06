UrduPoint.com

Virus Surge Overwhelms Barcelona Hospital Staff

Staff in the intensive care unit at Barcelona's Hospital del Mar are battling exhaustion as they grapple with a new surge in Covid-19 patients that is straining the region's health system

Barcelona (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Staff in the intensive care unit at Barcelona's Hospital del Mar are battling exhaustion as they grapple with a new surge in Covid-19 patients that is straining the region's health system.

Ten new intensive care beds have been added at this one hospital alone, bringing the total to 30.

All of them are full -- and it is overwhelmingly unvaccinated, and younger, patients who are occupying them.

Nurses decked out in protective green gowns, face masks and gloves, dart from one bed to another in the hospital overlooking the Mediterranean -- where just weeks before young people had been partying following the lifting of virus restrictions.

Electronic bleeps alert them to the patients' different needs as they fight for their lives, many of them on ventilators.

"The situation is critical, it is more like the first wave, and we are overwhelmed," said ICU nurse supervisor, Desiree Ruiz.

"The staff are exhausted. There are those who needed psychological help." Spain's northeastern region of Catalonia, of which Barcelona is the capital, is the epicentre of a fifth wave of coronavirus infections that is being driven by the more contagious Delta variant.

As of Thursday, 637 Covid-19 patients were in intensive care in Catalonia -- compared with 1,925 in the whole of Spain.

And nearly half of the region's ICU beds are occupied by a Covid-19 patient, more than twice the national average.

