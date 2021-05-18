Virus takes 135 lives, infects 2,566 more people

The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday recorded 67,665 with 2,566 new cases during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday recorded 67,665 with 2,566 new cases during the last 24 hours.

According to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 2,989 virus patients recovered and 135 died. One hundred and thirteen (113) were under treatment in the hospital, 77 of them were on ventilators and 22 out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes. Most of the deaths were occurred in Punjab followed by Sindh.

There were 4,361 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical care in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities.

The national Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 8.61 percent.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Lahore 58 percent, Multan 65 percent, Bahawalpur 48 percent and Peshawar 37 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) were also occupied in four major areas of Gujranwala 62 percent, Multan 56 percent, Swabi 44 percent and Mardan 38 percent.

Around 560 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 29,801 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 10,198 in Sindh, 12,972 in Punjab, 3,046 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 1,999 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,006 in Balochistan, 283 in GB, and 297 in AJK.

Around 795,511 people were recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 882,928 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment Covid patients so far, including AJK 18,286, Balochistan 23,931, GB 5,428, ICT 79,371, KP 127,224, Punjab 328,775 and Sindh 299,913.

About 19,752 deaths were recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 4,824 were perished in Sindh among twenty-one (21) of them died in hospital and two out of hospital on Monday. 9,500 in Punjab had died with 89 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. 70 of them in the hospital and 19 out of hospital. 3,804 in KP where 18 of them died in hospital on Monday, 733 in ICT among two of them died in the hospital on Monday, 267 in Balochistan, 107 in GB and 517 in AJK among two of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospital on Monday.

A total of 12,510,568 corona tests were conducted so far, while 639 hospitals were equipped with Covid facilities. Some 4,799 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.