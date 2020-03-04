UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Visegrad Group Nations Discuss Coordinated Response To COVID-19 Outbreak - Prague

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 04:52 PM

Visegrad Group Nations Discuss Coordinated Response to COVID-19 Outbreak - Prague

The Visegrad Group countries at an extraordinary summit in Prague on Wednesday discussed the joint fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, the migrant crisis on the Greek border and the EU's long-term budget, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has said

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The Visegrad Group countries at an extraordinary summit in Prague on Wednesday discussed the joint fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, the migrant crisis on the Greek border and the EU's long-term budget, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has said.

As of today, the Czech Republic has five confirmed COVID-19 cases, with the first three recorded on March 1. Earlier on Wednesday, Poland reported the first coronavirus case on its soil. The other two Visegrad Group nations � Slovakia and Hungary � have not yet registered any patients confirmed to be infected.

"We discussed the developments around the coronavirus disease in our region and in Europe as a whole and agreed to closely cooperate in fighting the spread of this virus.

In the coming days, the health chiefs of our countries will meet to plan specific events. We are ready to cooperate in the exchange of necessary medications. We also agreed that there is no need to close borders," Babis said at a press conference after the summit.

The four nations also expressed concern over the migrant crisis in Greece amid Turkey opening its borders and escalated tensions in Syria's Idlib. The prime ministers, in particular, expressed their readiness to provide support to Greece, including sending aid and police units to protect the country's southern border, which is also an EU border.

In addition, the summit's participants discussed the EU budget for 2021-2027 and agreed to coordinate positions in the run-up to the bloc's next summit on the matter, according to Babis.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Syria Exchange Europe Turkey Budget Prague Idlib Poland Czech Republic Slovakia Hungary Greece March Border Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Civilians cannot be court martialled without Const ..

13 minutes ago

Dollar loses Rs 0.07 in interbank

11 minutes ago

Balochistan to impose ban on plastic bags

3 minutes ago

Serbia to Elect Parliament on April 26 - President ..

3 minutes ago

Sydney stunned by 10-man Jeonbuk in virus-hit AFC ..

15 minutes ago

DC chairs meeting to review availability of anti-s ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.