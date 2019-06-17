UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vitamin D Supplements May Not Prevent Type 2 Diabetes

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 11:54 AM

Vitamin D supplements may not prevent type 2 diabetes

A large new study has examined the effects of vitamin D on a diverse group of adults and found no evidence that this supplement can prevent type 2 diabetes

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th June, 2019) A large new study has examined the effects of vitamin D on a diverse group of adults and found no evidence that this supplement can prevent type 2 diabetes.Vitamin D is an essential vitamin; it builds and maintains healthy bones.Our bodies produce vitamin D in response to sun exposure, and they can only absorb alcium, the main component of bones, when this vitamin is present.We can also find vitamin D in certain foods, such as salmon, mackerel, sardines, and fortified milk and cereals.

Supplements are also available.In addition to ensuring the health of bones and teeth, vitamin D can offer other health benefits.Vitamin D supports the brain and immune and nervous systems. It also helps regulate insulin levels, promotes cardiovascular health, and may help prevent cancer.

Official guidelines recommend that adults take 600 International Units (IU), or 15 micrograms (mcg), of vitamin D daily.It is important to keep in mind that high doses of vitamin D may have side effects.

A 2010 study, for example, showed that too much vitamin D among older women may lead to falls and bone fractures. It may also raise the risk of kidney stones among women.Now, a large-scale study called D2d which the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) funded has examined whether or not vitamin D supplementation can prevent type 2 diabetes.

The study also shed light on the benefits and side effects of this vitamin.A diverse group of more than 2,000 adults from 22 sites across the United States participated in the study. The results now appear in theNew England Journal of Medicine, and the scientists presented them at the American Diabetes Association annual meeting in San Francisco, CA.Observational studies have reported an association between low levels of vitamin D and increased risk for type 2 diabetes [...].

However, whether vitamin D supplementation may help prevent or delay type 2 diabetes was not known," explains Dr. Myrlene Staten, a D2d project scientist at the NIDDK.The researchers measured the participants' vitamin D levels at the beginning of the study and found that around 80% of them had sufficient levels of vitamin D based on the recommended intake.

Then, the scientists divided them into groups that took either 4,000 IU of vitamin D or a placebo pill daily.The scientists screened the participants every 3-6 months for an average of about 2 years.

At the end of the analysis, they found that 293 out of 1,211 participants in the vitamin D group developed diabetes. Meanwhile, 323 out of 1,212 in the placebo group developed it.The difference between the two groups was not statistically significant.D2d is the largest study to date to examine whether daily vitamin D can help prevent type 2 diabetes.

In addition to its size, it also included a diverse group of adults in terms of race, sex, age, and body mass index (BMI). The size and diversity of the cohort ensure that the results are applicable on a large scale."When the study ended, we found no meaningful difference between the two groups regardless of age, sex, race, or ethnicity," reports lead study author Dr.

Anastassios G. Pittas, of the Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA.The use of dietary supplements has been increasing in the U.S., and vitamin D is one of the most common supplements among adults.

In light of these trends, the D2d study also evaluated the safety of taking 4,000 IU of vitamin D daily. This is higher than the recommended dose.Although previous studies had revealed side effects and warned against high doses of vitamin D, the results of the D2d study showed no difference in the risk of high blood calcium levels and kidney stones between the vitamin D and placebo groups."While we continue to search for new ways to prevent the disease, we know that lifestyle change or the drug metformin remain effective methods to prevent type 2 diabetes," concludes Dr.

Griffin P. Rodgers, director of the NIDDK."We encourage the 84 million U.S. adults at high risk for developing type 2 diabetes to explore options like the CDC's National [Diabetes Prevention Program], available to communities throughout the country."

Related Topics

San Francisco Lead Salmon Boston United States May Women Cancer From Race Blood Million

Recent Stories

Here's how Pakistani celebs wished their fathers o ..

5 minutes ago

How a lethal toxin might help in the opioid crisis

20 seconds ago

80% Pakistanis use detergent to wash their formal ..

23 seconds ago

2 Plicemen shot dead In firing incident in Karachi

24 seconds ago

Cabinet to meet today under PM to discuss 15-point ..

26 seconds ago

Laundry: A significant majority of Pakistanis (80% ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.