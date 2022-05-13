UrduPoint.com

Voices For Mask Mandate Emerge In Aussie State As COVID-19 Caseload Remains High

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2022 | 02:20 PM

For a mask mandate emerged in the state of Western Australia as COVID-19 continues to mount up and wreak havoc on an already strained health system.

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) --:for a mask mandate emerged in the state of Western Australia as COVID-19 continues to mount up and wreak havoc on an already strained health system.

Western Australia Health recorded 15,565 new COVID-19 cases by 8:00 p.m. local time Thursday, above the 15,000-mark for the third consecutive day.

Of them, 279 people were hospitalized with 12 in intensive care unit.

Western Australia Chief Health Officer Andy Robertson told national broadcaster Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) that as the state could see a COVID-19 caseload of up to 25,000 new infections a day in the coming weeks, he still encouraged people to continue wearing masks if they felt it was necessary.

Western Australia ditched most COVID-19 restrictions on April 30, including capacity limits, and mask mandates in most settings.

