UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Walk Held At DHQ Hospital To Mark Hepatitis Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 03:25 PM

Walk held at DHQ hospital to mark Hepatitis Day

An awareness walk was held at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital on Wednesday to mark the World Hepatitis Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :An awareness walk was held at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital on Wednesday to mark the World Hepatitis Day.

Dr Maqsood Ahmad, senior gastroenterologist of DHQ Hospital, led the walk and a large number of people participated in it.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Maqsood said about 325 million people were suffering from hepatitisacross the globe and their number was increasing, adding that unhygienic and adulterated foodwith polluted water were the main causes of hepatitis A and E.

Related Topics

World Water From Million

Recent Stories

US Troops Withdrawal From Afghanistan Will Certain ..

5 minutes ago

PM asks citizens to 'take special care' in monsoon ..

5 minutes ago

India Has Interests Outside Its Borders, Including ..

5 minutes ago

UAE Government starts granting golden visas to res ..

15 minutes ago

Etihad rolls out IATA Travel Pass to seven cities ..

45 minutes ago

Thailand reports new daily record of 16,533 COVID- ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.