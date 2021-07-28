Walk held at DHQ hospital to mark Hepatitis Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An awareness walk was held at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital on Wednesday to mark the World Hepatitis Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :An awareness walk was held at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital on Wednesday to mark the World Hepatitis Day.

Dr Maqsood Ahmad, senior gastroenterologist of DHQ Hospital, led the walk and a large number of people participated in it.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Maqsood said about 325 million people were suffering from hepatitisacross the globe and their number was increasing, adding that unhygienic and adulterated foodwith polluted water were the main causes of hepatitis A and E.