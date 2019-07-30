UrduPoint.com
Walk Held To Create Anti-dengue Awareness

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 24 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 09:27 PM

The health department staged a walk for the awareness of people about dengue mosquito at tehsil Samundri on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) -:The health department staged a walk for the awareness of people about dengue mosquito at tehsil Samundri on Tuesday.

The walk was led by AC Faisal Sultan while officers of different department including NGOs and civil society participated in the walk.

The walk started from AC office and ended at the same point after passing through various city roads.

The participants were carrying banners, poster inscribed with different slogans about safety measures from dengue mosquito.

The AC said that steps were being taken for the elimination of dengue larva, however, the cooperation of citizens was imperative in this regard.

He said that surveillance of all suspected places, spots including graveyards, tire shop, shops of old items etc where dengue larva could get growth was being carried out.

