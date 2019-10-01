Walk held to create awareness about dengue

District Sports Department, Rawalpindi Tuesday organised a walk to create awareness about danger of dengue fever

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :District sports Department, Rawalpindi Tuesday organised a walk to create awareness about danger of dengue fever.

The walk was led by Deputy Commissioner Saif ullah Khan Dogar which started from Shamsabad and culminated at Gymnasium, Double Road.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed to take precautionary measures against dengue virus and urged the citizens to maintain cleanliness in and around their homes.

Addressing the participants, DC said that the district administration would make all-out efforts to eliminate dengue and provide safe environment to the citizens.

He said the walk was aimed at to create awareness among the masses about the dengue virus and to sensitise them about the precautionary measures.

The DC said it was responsibility of every citizen to play his role for controlling dengue and protecting residents from this dangerous disease by adopting all precautionary measures ensuring that stagnant water is not around.

He called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

Later, leaflets containing material to sensitize the citizens about their role to control the dengue were also distributed among the participants.

National and international players including former Olympians of hockey and large number of people participated in the rally.