Walk Held To Create Awareness On Dengue In Dir Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 01:55 PM

Walk held to create awareness on dengue in Dir Lower

The district administration is taking solid measures to prevent dengue fever and educating masses on relevant matters

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration is taking solid measures to prevent dengue fever and educating masses on relevant matters.

As part of such efforts, an awareness walk was arranged on Wednesday where participants were holding banners inscribed with various precautionary measures against dengue.

The walk was held following a meeting attended by officials of the concerned departments to review preparedness level and scale up awareness-related activities to prevent dengue from the area.

The participants were given a detailed presentation by the concerned officials about dengue prevention and control strategies, saying utmost efforts had been made to ward off dengue.

