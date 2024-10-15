Open Menu

Walk Held To Mark White Cane Safety Day

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 07:36 PM

Walk held to mark White Cane Safety Day

The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) has stressed for joint efforts to enable blind persons to play an equal and active role in educational, economic and social aspects of life like other citizens of the country

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) has stressed for joint efforts to enable blind persons to play an equal and active role in educational, economic and social aspects of life like other citizens of the country.

Dr Shakeel Ahmed Jameel, CEO while addressing a ceremony to mark White Cane Safety Day here on Tuesday, said that it was our moral obligation to look after the visually impaired people and provide them all possible facilities and opportunities to take part in normal activities of life.

The white stick is the identity of the blind, he said and added that his organisation was also working for special persons under its collective social responsibility.

The aim of celebrating White Cane Safety Day and awareness walk was to show solidarity with the visually impaired and to highlight their problems, he said. An awareness walk, symbolizing the collective effort to create a more inclusive society was also held.

Student of the Sukkur Blind school took the stage, demonstrating their remarkable talents through various performances.

The young talents enthusiastically participated in various activities that not only showcased their abilities but also spread awareness about the challenges they face daily. The event was an opportunity to celebrate their abilities and encourage them to reach their full potential.

