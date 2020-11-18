Walk held to mark world diabetes day

To mark the World Diabetes Day , the Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College on Wednesday has organized a public awareness walk from GMC Hospital to Sukkur press club

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :To mark the World Diabetes Day , the Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College on Wednesday has organized a public awareness walk from GMC Hospital to Sukkur press club.

Speaking to the participants, Secretary of the Diabetic Association of Pakistan Dr Farhan Baloch said that"Diabetes is a chronic, debilitating and costly disease adding World Diabetes Day provides us the opportunity to improve healthcare facilities for millions of people living with the disease in the country." He said that the government should do more to prevent the disease as more people are at the risk of developing the disease.

Dr Baloch said "Currently there were 415 million people living with the disease worldwide. By 2040, the number will increase to 642 million, he said and added that every six seconds, a person dies from diabetes or its related complications."Dr Anum Fatima Baloch said "Half a million people in Sukkur division alone suffer from diabetes and the urban population has a higher ratio of disease than the rural population."