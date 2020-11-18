UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Walk Held To Mark World Diabetes Day

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 02:53 PM

Walk held to mark world diabetes day

To mark the World Diabetes Day , the Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College on Wednesday has organized a public awareness walk from GMC Hospital to Sukkur press club

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :To mark the World Diabetes Day , the Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College on Wednesday has organized a public awareness walk from GMC Hospital to Sukkur press club.

Speaking to the participants, Secretary of the Diabetic Association of Pakistan Dr Farhan Baloch said that"Diabetes is a chronic, debilitating and costly disease adding World Diabetes Day provides us the opportunity to improve healthcare facilities for millions of people living with the disease in the country." He said that the government should do more to prevent the disease as more people are at the risk of developing the disease.

Dr Baloch said "Currently there were 415 million people living with the disease worldwide. By 2040, the number will increase to 642 million, he said and added that every six seconds, a person dies from diabetes or its related complications."Dr Anum Fatima Baloch said "Half a million people in Sukkur division alone suffer from diabetes and the urban population has a higher ratio of disease than the rural population."

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sukkur From Government GMC Million

Recent Stories

Bolivia May Resume Diplomatic Relations With Chile ..

1 minute ago

Dutch Authorities Relax Some Coronavirus Measures ..

1 minute ago

CTD arrests target killer affiliated with MQM-Lond ..

1 minute ago

Anti-polio drive arrangements reviewed

8 minutes ago

Cleanliness ensures at food-related places

8 minutes ago

After 2nd wave of COVID-19, educational institutio ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.