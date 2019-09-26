Walk held to mark World Heart Day

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan Thu 26th September 2019

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :An awareness walk was organised by the Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) to mark World Heart Day here on Thursday.

Speaking to the participants of the walk, President PANAH Maj Gen (R) Masood-ur-Rehman Kiani said a healthy lifestyle and regular exercise were essential to lead a healthy life.

He said that at least 80 percent of premature deaths from heart disease could be avoided if the main risk factors which are tobacco, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity could be controlled.

The president stressed the need to ensure establishing more healthy behaviours to protect from heart related diseases.

Kiani said overeating, lack of exercise, unhealthy diets, high blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose levels were the leading factors of heart disease.

He urged to quit smoking, start exercising and eat healthy food in order to improve health and protection from heart diseases..

Former surgeon Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) Lietenant General Mustafa Kamal Akbar on the occasion said that Heart Day is part of an international campaign to spread awareness about heart disease in public and prevention is the best and only way to control the rising death toll due to heart diseases.

A large number of professors, doctors, paramedical staff, students and civil society representatives participated in the walk.

