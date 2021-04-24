Walk in vaccination for citizens of 60 to 64 years to open from tomorrow: Asad Umar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said that walk in vaccination of COVID-19 for the people between 60 and 64 years age would start from tomorrow (Sunday).

"Starting tomorrow, Sunday, walk in vaccination for those who are between 60 to 64 years old will be started," the minister said in his tweet.

Asad Umar who is also Chairman of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said that walk in vaccination for 65 years and above had already been opened.

"All those 60 and above who are registered go to your vaccination center and get vaccinated. Vaccination is open on Sunday also," he tweeted.