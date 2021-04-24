UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Walk In Vaccination For Citizens Of 60 To 64 Years To Open From Tomorrow: Asad Umar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 03:44 PM

Walk in vaccination for citizens of 60 to 64 years to open from tomorrow: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said that walk in vaccination of COVID-19 for the people between 60 and 64 years age would start from tomorrow (Sunday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said that walk in vaccination of COVID-19 for the people between 60 and 64 years age would start from tomorrow (Sunday).

"Starting tomorrow, Sunday, walk in vaccination for those who are between 60 to 64 years old will be started," the minister said in his tweet.

Asad Umar who is also Chairman of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said that walk in vaccination for 65 years and above had already been opened.

"All those 60 and above who are registered go to your vaccination center and get vaccinated. Vaccination is open on Sunday also," he tweeted.

Related Topics

Asad Umar Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz calls off Karachi visit amid fear of ..

2 minutes ago

SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour docks with ISS: NASA ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab procures some 856,000 tonnes wheat till dat ..

2 minutes ago

Zimbabwe bowling coach vows to win the series agai ..

33 minutes ago

In terms of population, there are almost no entert ..

35 minutes ago

Crew Dragon Spacecraft With 4 Astronauts Docks Wit ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.