Walk to mark world polio day held in Jamshoro

JAMSHORO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Like the other parts of the country a walk to mark world polio day was organised in district Jamshoro Thursday.

According to a official handout issued here, district Administration, Health department and representatives of non-government organizations and civil society participated in the walk.

The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Captain (R) Fareed -u-ddin Mustafa while addressing on the occasion urged all government and non-government institutions to work diligently for eradication of polio and administer polio vaccines to the kids. He urged the religious scholars for proper counseling to the parents who were reluctant to get their kids vaccinated polio drops.