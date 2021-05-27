UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ward Boy Dies Of Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 04:46 PM

Ward Boy dies of coronavirus

The Ward Boy of District Headquarters Hospital Swabi died of coronavirus infection at Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi on Thursday morning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Ward Boy of District Headquarters Hospital Swabi died of coronavirus infection at Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi on Thursday morning.

According to Provincial Doctors' Association Ward Boy, Wajid Ali was under treatment for coronavirus infection at the hospital for the last many days but could not survive.

His funeral prayer was offered at Swabi Ground.

After the death of Wajid Ali the number of deaths of Class-4 health workers at the hands of coronavirus reached to 14 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-- while the toll of total deaths of health workers from coronavirus mounted to 105.

Related Topics

Died Swabi Prayer From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

3 trains to stop at Qila Sattar Shah for 4 days

3 minutes ago

Ningbo's efforts in rural revitalization impressiv ..

3 minutes ago

Balochistan government to install solar energy sys ..

3 minutes ago

Rwanda's Kagame says Macron speech 'more valuable ..

3 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,167 new COVID-19 cases, 2,137 reco ..

35 minutes ago

New policy parameters on cards to ensure revival o ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.