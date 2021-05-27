Ward Boy dies of coronavirus

The Ward Boy of District Headquarters Hospital Swabi died of coronavirus infection at Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi on Thursday morning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Ward Boy of District Headquarters Hospital Swabi died of coronavirus infection at Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi on Thursday morning.

According to Provincial Doctors' Association Ward Boy, Wajid Ali was under treatment for coronavirus infection at the hospital for the last many days but could not survive.

His funeral prayer was offered at Swabi Ground.

After the death of Wajid Ali the number of deaths of Class-4 health workers at the hands of coronavirus reached to 14 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-- while the toll of total deaths of health workers from coronavirus mounted to 105.