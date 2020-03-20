UrduPoint.com
WASA Takes All Preventive Steps For Its Staff From Coronavirus: MD

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 03:03 PM

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Khalid Naseem Chandio Friday said that all preventive measures were being adopted for staffers regarding coronavirus issue

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Khalid Naseem Chandio Friday said that all preventive measures were being adopted for staffers regarding coronavirus issue.

While talking to APP here, WASA MD Khalid Naseem said that agency's main objective was service delivery to citizens and added that whole staff was present on duty and complaints received telephonically regarding sewerage were being resolved.

However, the entry of people in the office is banned under the directions of Punjab government as step to avert from coronavirus. He said that face masks were being provided to staffers and added that field staff was directed to ensure all precautionary measures including use of gloves and face masks.

He said that duty roaster issued and WASA staff was also deputed at quarantine centre for smooth functioning of sewerage and disposal of water there.

He said that they had asked district administration to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to WASA staff also deputed at quarantine centre.

He said that special counter established at online complaint cell and citizens could register their complaints regarding sewerage and water supply there. Citizens could contact on complaint cell toll free number 1334.

APP /sak

