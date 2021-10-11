UrduPoint.com

WASH-induced Diseases Cause 40 Percent Of Total Deaths In Pakistan: Experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The experts at a training workshop for journalists on Monday said the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) induced disease were causing 40 percent of the total deaths in the country and 30 percent of the total disease burden.

Addressing a one-day training workshop titled "Reporting on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Issues" organised under the auspices of WaterAid and Rawalpindi and Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ), Senior Journalist Aoun Sahi briefed the participants over Digitalisation of WASH Journalism.

Sahi said there was need to understand the risk of lack of proper WASH facilities as due to poor drinking water and lack of sanitation 45 percent of children below the age of 5 years were stunted.

He added that the WASH diseases burden was causing 3.9 percent of the country's GDP.

"The journalists fraternity needs to develop unique skills for reporting on WASH issues with core emphasis lying on public interest and well being," Sahi said.

The prevailing age of digital media has completely transformed the reporting dynamics where it was necessary for the journalists to acquaint themselves with digital skills and fully exploit the untapped issues of WASH crisis in the country, he underscored.

He also highlighted the need to ensure ground work and field based research for credible, authentic and interesting stories that would help bring change in the society.

Senior Journalist Myra Imran delivered a detailed briefing over "Reporting on WASH Issues".

She said that the journalists should identify issues as per their task, but should put focus more on flagging best possible solutions to the problems raised in their news reports.

"The reporters should identify the root cause of problems like WASH and avoid creating news fatigue getting common among the masses as people are getting weary of news bulletins," she added.

The training sessions were followed by an interactive question-hour participated by all the participants.

Earlier, Communication Coordinator, WaterAid-Pakistan Sara Akmal welcomed the journalists whereas Myra Imran delivered welcome remarks.

Provincial Coordinator, WaterAid Faraqat Ali briefed the participants about WaterAid's orgnanisational structure and its projects. He said WaterAid was active in urban and suburban areas of various districts where it has also achieved the target of declaring Muzzaffargarh as open defecation free district of Pakistan. He added that it also pioneered girls friendly washrooms and was partnering Clean Green Index and Schools under the Clean Green Movement in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change as technical expert.

President RIUJ, Amir Sajjad Syed delivered the concluding note and thanked WaterAid for their cooperation in organizing media training workshops on WASH Issues. He called the journalist fraternity to play their due role in highlighting WASH issues and help facilitate resolution of the issues.

Human Rights and WASH journalists Imrana Komal moderated the session.

