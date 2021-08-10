UrduPoint.com

Washington Introduces Mandatory Vaccination For Public Servants, Health Workers

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 12:59 PM

Washington Introduces Mandatory Vaccination for Public Servants, Health Workers

Jay Inslee, the governor of Washington state, has introduced compulsory vaccination for most state employees, private health care and long-term care workers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Jay Inslee, the governor of Washington state, has introduced compulsory vaccination for most state employees, private health care and long-term care workers.

"Gov. Jay Inslee today announced a requirement for most state workers, and on-site contractors and volunteers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment.

State employees and workers in private health care and long-term care settings will have until October 18 to be fully vaccinated," the office said in a press release on Monday.

This announcement comes as the Delta variant drives a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the US. Last week, an average of 1,500 infections were reported each day in Washington alone, with hospital occupancy being at its highest levels in 2021.

Related Topics

Governor Washington October Employment

Recent Stories

Five police constables suspended

Five police constables suspended

1 minute ago
 Zambia's Hichilema: 'Cattle boy' eyes presidency f ..

Zambia's Hichilema: 'Cattle boy' eyes presidency for sixth time

1 minute ago
 European stocks edge higher at open

European stocks edge higher at open

1 minute ago
 Kim's Sister Calls US-South Korea Drills 'Rehearsa ..

Kim's Sister Calls US-South Korea Drills 'Rehearsal' of Nuclear War

14 minutes ago
 Farrukh criticises Afghan officials for running pr ..

Farrukh criticises Afghan officials for running propaganda against Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 SSP Operations leads mounted police to inspect Muh ..

SSP Operations leads mounted police to inspect Muharram security

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.