Washington Introduces Mandatory Vaccination for Public Servants, Health Workers

Jay Inslee, the governor of Washington state, has introduced compulsory vaccination for most state employees, private health care and long-term care workers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Jay Inslee, the governor of Washington state, has introduced compulsory vaccination for most state employees, private health care and long-term care workers.

"Gov. Jay Inslee today announced a requirement for most state workers, and on-site contractors and volunteers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment.

State employees and workers in private health care and long-term care settings will have until October 18 to be fully vaccinated," the office said in a press release on Monday.

This announcement comes as the Delta variant drives a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the US. Last week, an average of 1,500 infections were reported each day in Washington alone, with hospital occupancy being at its highest levels in 2021.