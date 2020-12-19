UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Weather, Living Conditions Main Cause Of Deteriorating Covid-19 Situation: Dr. Faisal

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

Weather, living conditions main cause of deteriorating Covid-19 situation: Dr. Faisal

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan on Saturday said main reasons for the deteriorating situation of COVID-19 in different cities were factors of weather and living conditio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan on Saturday said main reasons for the deteriorating situation of COVID-19 in different cities were factors of weather and living condition.

If the people were careful, the war against Covid-19 could be won quickly, otherwise government would be forced to take tough decisions, he said.

He said following SOPs (Standard Operating Procedure) were essential to curtail spread of COVID 19.

Talking to a private news channel, he said rising daily deaths ratio was a matter of concern and if implementation of SOPs was not ensured, the situation could be more worse.

"I am satisfied with the steps taken by the government but I appealed to the people to understand the gravity of the situation", he added.

Related Topics

Weather Prime Minister Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid joins TikTok

3 minutes ago

Railways has nothing to do with politics, says Aza ..

5 minutes ago

Teachers from across Punjab stage protest outside ..

10 minutes ago

SBAC to perform advocacy unanimously:SCCI

3 minutes ago

'Chinese model of water purification be replicated ..

3 minutes ago

Swiss Medical Regulator Approves Use of Pfizer-Bio ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.