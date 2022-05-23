UrduPoint.com

Week-long Nationwide Polio Immunization Drive Starts

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2022 | 02:07 PM

Week-long nationwide polio immunization drive starts

The government has launched a week-long nationwide polio immunization campaign on Monday to immunize over 43 million children under five years of age

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The government has launched a week-long nationwide polio immunization campaign on Monday to immunize over 43 million children under five years of age.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, over 339,521 trained and dedicated polio workers have been engaged in the vaccination drive to vaccinate children at their doorstep.

He said that previous drives were limited to some areas but this campaign will be launched in all areas of the country.

In a message, Minister for Health Qadir Patel said "Government of Pakistan remains committed to eradicating polio and focusing on well-coordinated efforts at both the Federal and provincial level to realize the dream of making Pakistan a polio-free country." He stressed the important role of parents and caregivers in the success of repeated vaccination campaigns. He said, "It's every Pakistani's national duty to ensure that their own children, as well as children around them, are administered the polio vaccine in each campaign.

" He said that the wild poliovirus remains in the environment in certain districts, posing a threat to the resurgence in cases. "We are calling all parents and caregivers to cooperate with vaccinators as no child is safe until all children are vaccinated." He said that the polio vaccine is safe, and it helps to build immunity among children against the poliovirus. The polio vaccination campaigns are imperative for building immunity among children and preventing possible death or lifelong paralysis, he added.

He said, "Unvaccinated children are at risk and we need to ensure all eligible children are vaccinated during each campaign to build their immunity against diseases. It is time to be more vigilant to reach the target of polio-free Pakistan."

Related Topics

Pakistan Polio Immunity All Government Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan announces 16-player squad for ODIs series ..

Pakistan announces 16-player squad for ODIs series againat West Indies

7 minutes ago
 EU extends budget rule suspension because of Ukrai ..

EU extends budget rule suspension because of Ukraine war

47 seconds ago
 World Health Assembly continues in Geneva

World Health Assembly continues in Geneva

50 seconds ago
 500-litre liquor seized,three accused arrested

500-litre liquor seized,three accused arrested

52 seconds ago
 Coalition partners decide to take tough decisions: ..

Coalition partners decide to take tough decisions: Sources

16 minutes ago
 China warns Biden not to 'underestimate resolve' o ..

China warns Biden not to 'underestimate resolve' on Taiwan

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.