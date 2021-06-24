West Not Taking Part In Common Fight Against Pandemic - Russia's Intelligence Chief
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin expressed the belief that the so-called international community turned out to be an illusion, as the West, led by the United States, at some point actually withdrew from the common fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It is quite illustrative that Western countries, which are so fond of boasting about their humanism, blocked a Russian resolution at the UN General Assembly on a sanctions waiver for the period of the pandemic," Naryshkin said at the Moscow Conference on International Security.