West Not Taking Part In Common Fight Against Pandemic - Russia's Intelligence Chief

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 01:16 PM

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin expressed the belief that the so-called international community turned out to be an illusion, as the West, led by the United States, at some point actually withdrew from the common fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin expressed the belief that the so-called international community turned out to be an illusion, as the West, led by the United States, at some point actually withdrew from the common fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is quite illustrative that Western countries, which are so fond of boasting about their humanism, blocked a Russian resolution at the UN General Assembly on a sanctions waiver for the period of the pandemic," Naryshkin said at the Moscow Conference on International Security.

