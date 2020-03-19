UrduPoint.com
West Unleashes Billions To Shield Economy In Virus 'war'

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 02:22 PM

West unleashes billions to shield economy in virus 'war'

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ):Western powers said they were on a war footing against the coronavirus as they unleashed nearly one trillion dollars to rescue the global economy, with Italy reporting the highest single-day death toll of the pandemic.

The spiralling crises in Europe, the United States and other countries contrast sharply with the improving situation in China.

China on Thursday reported zero new domestic cases for the first time since the outbreak first erupted in the central city of Wuhan in December.

But for most other places around the world, the pandemic was worsening quickly with the number of infections climbing above 200,000 and confirmed deaths nearing 9,000.

"I view (myself) as a, in a sense, a wartime president. I mean, that's what we're fighting," Donald Trump said Wednesday as he announced the deployment of military hospital ships to treat a fast-growing number of American patients.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel took a similar tone, echoing French President Emmanuel Macron who earlier this week compared the battle to war as he ordered his citizens to stay home.

"Not since the Second World War has our country faced a challenge that depends so much on our collective solidarity," Merkel said in a television address.

Dire news came out of Italy which reported 475 new deaths, the highest single-day toll of any country.

Italy has now recorded more than one-third of global deaths and has shut down all businesses and public gatherings -- steps that have been copied across the world.

"The main thing is, do not give up," Italian National Institute of Health chief Silvio Brusaferro told reporters.

- Bank bazooka - With countries paralysed by the pandemic and stock markets imploding, policymakers have this week unleashed a wave of measures to shore up the global economy.

The European Central Bank on Wednesday announced a 750-billion-euro bond-buying scheme, days after it unveiled a big-bank stimulus package that failed to calm anxious markets.

Trump signed a $100 billion emergency aid package that sailed through Congress to provide free coronavirus testing for those who need it, sick pay and paid family leave.

Trump also invoked a Korean War-era law that allows the government to compel businesses to sign contracts -- which can be used to expand production of necessities such as protective masks.

Australia's central bank cut rates to a new record low.

However the moves, like other emergency stimulus measures in recent weeks, failed to ease the sense of impending economic doom.

Asian markets took another beating on Thursday, diving by eight percent in Seoul, 4.5 percent in Hong Kong and one percent in Tokyo.

With travel bans worldwide, Australia's Qantas airlines said it would halt all international flights while the head of Germany's Lufthansa warned that industry might not survive without state aid.

