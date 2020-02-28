What to know about coronaviruses

Coronaviruses are types of viruses that typically affect the respiratory tracts of birds and mammals, including humans

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th February, 2020) Coronaviruses are types of viruses that typically affect the respiratory tracts of birds and mammals, including humans. Doctors associate them with the common cold, bronchitis, pneumonia, and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), and they can also affect the gut.Most recently, authorities identified a new coronavirus outbreak in China that has now reached other countries.

It has the name coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19.In this article, we explain the different types of human coronaviruses, their symptoms, and how people transmit them. We also focus on three particularly dangerous diseases that have spread due to coronaviruses: COVID-19, SARS, and MERS.What is a coronavirus?Covering the mouth when sneezing may help stop the spread of coronaviruses.Researchers first isolated a coronavirus in 1937.

They found a coronavirus responsible for an infectious bronchitis virus in birds that had the ability to devastate poultry stocks.Scientists first found evidence of human coronaviruses (HCoV) in the 1960s in the noses of people with the common cold.

Two human coronaviruses are responsible for a large proportion of common colds:OC43 and 229E.The name "coronavirus" comes from the crown-like projections on their surfaces. "Corona" in Latin means "halo" or "crown."Among humans, coronavirus infections most often occur during the winter months and early spring.

People regularly become ill with a cold due to a coronavirus and may catch the same one about 4 months later.This is because coronavirus antibodies do not last for a long time. Also, the antibodies for one strain of coronavirus may be ineffective against another one.SymptomsCold- or flu-like symptoms usually set in from 2-4 days after a coronavirus infection and are typically mild.

However, symptoms vary from person-to-person, and some forms of the virus can be fatal.Scientists cannot easily cultivate human coronaviruses in the laboratory unlike the rhinovirus, which is another cause of the common cold.

This makes it difficult to gauge the impact of the coronavirus on national economies and public health.A doctor can diagnose the virus responsible by taking a sample of respiratory fluids, such as mucus from the nose, or blood.

TypesCoronaviruses belong to the subfamily Coronavirinae in the familyCoronaviridae.Different types of human coronaviruses vary in how severe the resulting disease becomes, and how far they can spread.Doctors currently recognize seven types of coronavirus that can infect humans.Rarer strains that cause more severe complications include MERS-CoV, which causes middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), and SARS-CoV, the virus responsible for severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).TransmissionLimited research is available on how HCoV spreads from one person to the next.However, researchers believe that the viruses transmit via fluids in the respiratory system, such as mucus.Coronaviruses can spread in the following ways:Coughing and sneezing without covering the mouth can disperse droplets into the air.Touching or shaking hands with a person who has the virus can pass the virus between individuals.Making contact with a surface or object that has the virus and then touching the nose, eyes, or mouth.Some animal coronaviruses, such as feline coronavirus (FCoV), may spread through contact with feces.

However, it is unclear whether this also applies to human coronaviruses.The National Institutes of Health (NIH) suggest that several groups of people have the highest risk of developing complications due to COVID-19.

These groups include:To prevent transmission, people should stay at home and rest while symptoms are active. They should also avoid close contact with other people.Covering the mouth and nose with a tissue or handkerchief while coughing or sneezing can also help prevent transmission.

It is important to dispose of any tissues after use and maintain hygiene around the home.COVID-19In 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) started monitoring the outbreak of a new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, which causes the respiratory illness now known as COVID-19.

Authorities first identified the virus in Wuhan, China.More than 74,000 people have contracted the virus in China. Health authorities have identified many other people with COVID-19 around the world, including many in the United States. On January 31, 2020, the virus passed from one person to another in the U.S.