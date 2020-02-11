WHO Activates UN Crisis Response Team Over Coronavirus Emergency - Director-General

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has gathered a UN crisis response team for the coronavirus outbreak that will be led by WHO Executive Director Michael Ryan, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday.

"We have also activated a UN crisis management team to be led by my general, Dr. Mike Ryan. This will help WHO focus on the health response, while the other agencies can bring their expertise to be on the wider social, economic and developmental implications of the [coronavirus] outbreak. So we are all working to our strengths ... and we will also coordinate the whole UN response," Ghebreyesus said at a press conference.

Earlier in the day, the WHO director-general opened a two-day global research and innovation forum in Geneva to work out a joint road map for tackling the epidemic. The forum brings together more than 400 leading scientists, health agencies, ministries and donors from around the world, who will discuss the possible source of the virus and its transmission dynamic, and share biological samples and genetic sequences.

More than 43,000 cases of infection have been confirmed globally, most of them in China's Hubei province, where the virus was first detected in December. More than 1,000 people have died from its complications.

