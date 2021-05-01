UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Adds Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine To Emergency Use List

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 03:12 PM

WHO adds Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to emergency use list

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday listed the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, making it the fifth vaccine to receive emergency validation from the WHO

GENEVA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday listed the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, making it the fifth vaccine to receive emergency validation from the WHO.

In December 2020, the U.S. food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the Moderna vaccine, while the European Medicines Agency granted it a marketing authorization valid throughout the European Union in January this year.

Before being validated for the WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL), the Moderna vaccine was already reviewed in January by WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE), which makes recommendations for vaccines' use in populations.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is an mNRA-based vaccine, which was found by the SAGE to have an efficacy of 94.1 percent. The SAGE has recommended the vaccine for all age groups 18 and above.

WHO's EUL procedure assesses the late phase II and phase III clinical trial data as well as substantial additional data on safety, efficacy, quality and a risk management plan of COVID-19 vaccines.

In addition to the Moderna vaccine, the WHO has previously listed the Pfizer/BioNTech, Astrazeneca-SK Bio, Serum Institute of India and Janssen vaccines for emergency use.

Related Topics

India World European Union January December 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Diplomats, friends and colleagues mourn death Nade ..

3 minutes ago

China begins construction of third 054A frigate fo ..

34 minutes ago

FO expresses disappointment over European parliame ..

42 minutes ago

Lin bids to make history in Women's World Champion ..

16 seconds ago

S. Korea's export soars 41.1 pct in April

58 seconds ago

Portugal reopens border, eases virus measures

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.