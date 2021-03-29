UrduPoint.com
WHO And China: A Healthy Relationship?

Mon 29th March 2021 | 01:57 PM

The World Health Organization's relationship with China has been under the spotlight since day one of the pandemic -- and faces even more intense scrutiny after the Covid-19 origins report became public on Monday

Critics believe Beijing has given the WHO the runaround throughout the crisis, and suggest China has been less than forthcoming with data that could help solve the mystery behind the global crisis.

Soon after the first Covid-19 cases were recorded in Wuhan in December 2019, the UN health agency started facing accusations of being too soft with Beijing.

The WHO has a delicate balancing act to perform. It needs the cooperation of the host country before launching an investigation.

It took more than a year for a team of international experts assembled by the WHO to make it to Wuhan, starting their origins probe in the Chinese city in January 2021.

While some question how open China has been with crucial data on the initial outbreak, others insist the investigation was a harmonious joint effort, reliant on cooperation between the WHO and Beijing.

