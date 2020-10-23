UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Appreciates Pakistan's Response For Containing COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 04:01 PM

WHO appreciates Pakistan's response for containing COVID-19

World Health Organization (WHO) mission on Friday appreciated the response of federal and provincial governments for effectively containing COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) mission on Friday appreciated the response of Federal and provincial governments for effectively containing COVID-19 pandemic.

The WHO mission from EMRO region were presenting their findings at a debriefing session chaired by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan.

The WHO mission comprises of a team of WHO experts, visiting Pakistan from October 14 to 24.

The objectives of the mission were to review lesson learn from Pakistan COVID-19 response to work with national and provincial experts in health.

The main area of review was surveillance, point of entry, risk communication and community engagement, and continuity essential health services.

Dr Palitha Mahipala, head of mission, WHO was also present in the meeting.

Dr Faisal Sultan appreciated the efforts of WHO mission and WHO Country Office in identifying the gaps and recommendations in the suggested areas of the International Health Regulations 2005.

He acknowledged that by strengthening the gaps and identified areas, we can enable the health system to deal with any kind of infectious disease emergency, as COVID-19.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World October From

Recent Stories

Libya's warring sides sign 'permanent' cease-fire ..

2 minutes ago

Exercise in one arm brings benefits to both: Aussi ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Sees Open Censorship of Facebook, Twitter - ..

2 minutes ago

Real forward Jovic faces Serbian trial for virus i ..

2 minutes ago

Virus forces Belgian football back behind closed d ..

26 minutes ago

Webinar on 'Breast Cancer Awareness' held at GCWUF ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.