WHO Approves Emergency Use Of India's Covaxin Vaccine Against COVID-19

Wed 03rd November 2021 | 05:40 PM

The World Health Organization (WHO) approved on Wednesday the emergency use of India's Covaxin vaccine against COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) approved on Wednesday the emergency use of India's Covaxin vaccine against COVID-19.

"The Technical Advisory Group, convened by WHO and made up of regulatory experts from around the world, has determined that the #Covaxin vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against #COVID19, that the benefit of the vaccine far outweighs risks & the vaccine can be used ...

WHO has granted emergency use listing to #COVAXIN (developed by Bharat Biotech), adding to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated by WHO for the prevention of #COVID19," the WHO wrote on Twitter.

The vaccine is recommended for use in two doses, with a dose interval of four weeks, in all age groups 18 and above.

"Available data on vaccination of pregnant women with the #Covaxin vaccine are insufficient to assess vaccine safety or efficacy in pregnancy; studies in pregnant women are planned," the WHO added.

