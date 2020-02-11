WHO Assigns Novel Coronavirus Official Name COVID-19 - Director-General

The World Health Organization (WHO) has assigned an official name COVID-19 for novel coronavirus, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has assigned an official name COVID-19 for novel coronavirus, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday.

"We now have a name for the disease, and it is COVID-19.

And I will spell it: C-O-V-I-D hyphen one nine - CO stands for corona, as you know, VI stands for virus, D for disease," he said at a press conference.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread to nearly 30 countries. In an update to the public on Tuesday, Chinese authorities said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has topped 42,000, and the death toll has now exceeded 1,000.