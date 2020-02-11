UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Assigns Novel Coronavirus Official Name COVID-19 - Director-General

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 10:19 PM

WHO Assigns Novel Coronavirus Official Name COVID-19 - Director-General

The World Health Organization (WHO) has assigned an official name COVID-19 for novel coronavirus, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has assigned an official name COVID-19 for novel coronavirus, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday.

"We now have a name for the disease, and it is COVID-19.

And I will spell it: C-O-V-I-D hyphen one nine - CO stands for corona, as you know, VI stands for virus, D for disease," he said at a press conference.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread to nearly 30 countries. In an update to the public on Tuesday, Chinese authorities said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has topped 42,000, and the death toll has now exceeded 1,000.

Related Topics

World China Wuhan December Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Emperor of Japan on Natio ..

21 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr visits Ras Al Khaimah Government Med ..

21 minutes ago

Death anniversary of Asma Jahangir observed

1 minute ago

Abbas Says Ready to 'Immediately' Start Mideast Pe ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Federal National Counci ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Fiji PM review bilateral relati ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.