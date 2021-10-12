(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) can approve Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year if Moscow signs the necessary legal documents in the coming days, WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said in an interview with Sputnik.

"There are some legal documents that need to be signed by both parties before the process (WHO review of the Russian vaccine) continues, and I think this is where we are now. The Russian authorities have assured us that these documents will be signed very soon, and as soon as this is completed .

.. the dossier evaluation will restart again, the dialogue will restart, and then inspections will be planned," Swaminathan said.

The WHO hopes to send its experts to Russia as soon as possible to inspect manufacturing sites, the expert added.

"If all this happens (documents are signed) within the next couple of days, the process will restart, and it is very possible that the inspection will also happen before the end of the year, and the process could be completed," Swaminathan noted.