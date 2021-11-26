WHO cautions against travel curbs over new variant

The World Health Organization on Friday cautioned against imposing new travel restrictions over the new Covid-19 variant B.1.1.529

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization on Friday cautioned against imposing new travel restrictions over the new Covid-19 variant B.1.1.529.

"WHO recommends that countries continued to apply a risk based and a scientific approach when implementing travel measures... implementing travel measures is being cautioned against," spokesman Christian Lindmeier told reporters in Geneva.