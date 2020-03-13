UrduPoint.com
WHO Chief Announces Launch Of COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund

Fri 13th March 2020 | 11:03 PM

WHO Chief Announces Launch of COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Friday announced the launch of the solidarity response fund to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Friday announced the launch of the solidarity response fund to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"Together with the UN foundation and the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation, WHO is today launching the COVID-19 Solidarity Response fund, to enable individuals and organizations to contribute," Tedros told a press conference.

The WHO chief thanked Google, Facebook "and the individuals who have already contributed."

